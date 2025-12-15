When I was 13, I started really experimenting with my style.

I discovered Tumblr and the profound depths that my depression could reach, and began to let that take my life over. I spent mornings and nights reblogging photos of Sky Ferreira and soft grunge girls who embodied my dream aesthetic. I didn’t quite fit the ideal aesthetic, or body type, but that didn’t stop me.

As many performative teen girls like me did, I would skate down to my local CVS and buy SPLAT box-dye kits, spending the rest of the night dyeing streaks of my hair pink and blue while watching MTV reruns of Jersey Shore. My parents never really cared about how I expressed myself; they would make fun of me for sure, but I never got in trouble for it the way some of my friends did. Dying my hair turned into alternative dressing, which led me to the alt-girl final boss of gauging my ears. It’s hard to put into words the chip on my shoulder that gauging my ears gave me.

I spent so much time and effort into the way I looked, the kookier I could be, the hotter I felt. I didn’t care that none of the guys found me attractive, that wasn’t the point, I was craving individuality and self expression. Everything I did had to be different than what was around me. As someone who grew up in West LA, it wasn’t hard to separate myself from the army of Brandy Melville girls who swarmed the streets.

I spent hours on eBay in class trying to find the perfect Y2K club-kid looks and the highest-quality platform sneakers on the market. These little research adventures led me to my first pair of Dr. Martens. They weren’t the average black leather boots you could expect, or even the black with the tiny flowers that dominated my feeds. They were a plastic-y pair of blue plaid boots, heavily worn, that cost about $50.

It’s hard to explain how excited I was to get these shoes. They felt like a rite of passage to the grunge look I wanted so bad. The first day I wore them to school, obviously paired with my American Apparel disco pants and tattoo choker, everyone thought they were rain boots and gave me shit. I didn’t care. They were dorks who didn’t understand fashion, at least thats what I told myself.

During this time, I was going through a pretty tough mental health crisis that caused me a lot of pain internally and externally. I turned to craft as a calming mechanism to distract my body from the crippling anxiety and depression that was destroying me. One of my favorite crafts to do was customizing anything and everything I owned. Every backpack was filled with patches and drawings, I would make these insanely intricate sets of fake nails that I would never wear, and all my walls were filling up with little paintings. It was now my time to give the new shoes the “ella treatment”.

I sat at my little desk in my room, staring at the boots and all the little bits and bobs I had lying around that could transform them with. I am, and always have been, a material hoarder, so there as never been a lack of things for me to repurpose. I had these baby girl rosettes that I found at a Goodwill and was waiting to find the perfect use for them. I still have a solid amount left for another project. I sewed a ring of roses around the top opening of the shoes, a simple yet impactful DIY.

I wore these daily for a very long time.

DIY and customization gave me a sense of creative purpose and a reason to focus on something that wasn’t my dwindling emotional state. I carried this practice throughout my life, serving as the perfect coping mechanism to keep my mind and hands active. Every shoe was painted or stitched, and every jacket scribbled on like it was my diary. It became my own little styling trademark.

As I have grown up and built my career around craft, sharing this love for customization and how it’s become a soother for my soul has become my main goal. Making the change to community-based events from modeling has served as its own coping mechanism for me. It’s terrific to craft alone, but seeing that spark ignite in other people is indescribable.

I had this idea to do a UGG customization for a few years now, not as a whole event, but just as a little social partnership. It has been patiently waiting in Procreate for its time to shine. I had never really pushed it, due to UGG being a massive company with lots of people who want to partner with them, and not feeling strong enough in the idea that customization was a good enough reason to throw money into an event. As the concept simmered, I hosted more knitting clubs and started branching out into DIY craft-based events that were a little more accessible to non-crafty people. Knitting and crochet have a higher barrier to entry than doing a little customization, at least in my opinion.

During this past fashion week, I was invited to a UGG event to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. I never expected to hardcore pitch the team at events like this, but when I found myself with my friend Adam Eli at the bag charm-making station, chatting with the UGG team, I had to. I told them about my love of the boots and just how I have used craft in my life to build community and calm my mind. I stealthily wove in the idea that had been waiting so patiently to be brought to the forefront. They loved it.

What started as a fun event idea turned into an email chain, which eventually led to the intro call for our collab event. It’s rare for a team to be so on board with an idea like this, down to sourcing materials from independent Etsy sellers and small-scale fabric producers to make patches. They saw the vision and the opportunity to bring the community together and learn something new. While they gathered the supplies, I started diving into shoes. It was like being transported back to my childhood room with my docs. I sat in my bed in front of my TV, the bed covered in beads and little crochet patches, feeling this full-circle moment come to a close.

It’s moments like that that make me so utterly grateful for what I do. Being able to share the things that have brought me so much joy and peace with a company that sees them as valuable enough to help make them happen.

This was one of those events that I now look back at and feel immensely proud of not letting up.

This is your sign to keep that idea.

Let it simmer.

Let it change.

But never let it entirely go, because you never know when it will pop back up and turn into something even bigger.

Love you guys, thanks for giving me space to brain dump about this.

Xx Ella