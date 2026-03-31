What a week.

What an emotional roller coaster.

My mom has been in town for the past two weeks, and we have been on a journey.

One day, when we were going back to my apartment to pick Jerry up for a walk, she went in for the first time in many years. Part of me wishes she hadn’t, but the other part is really grateful it happened, because I don’t think anything would have gotten me to where I am right now.

It’s almost everyone’s worst nightmare to have a parent, but specifically mom, come in, go through all your stuff, ask why you have this or why you have it set up this way, or lovingly judge the space you’ve created.

Maybe it’s just me.

Over the past few years of having my studio in my apartment, I have developed this shame around my space and an embarrassment that had never been there before. I wasn’t inviting people over besides my boyfriend. All the content I was making online was framing out the clutter and mess that had taken over my apartment, like the hoarder I have become.

I know it’s been causing me a lot of stress and anxiety, but I didn’t want to own up to it because I didn’t know how I could fix it on my own. There’s a reason it got to this level, and it’s my inability to figure out a storage situation or a general flow because I had so much stuff that made it worse. The stuff accumulates from either me accepting donations of art materials, or taking lightly used furniture from my recycling area, or from brands just sending me stuff. I feel immense guilt about saying no out of fear that they will find me ungrateful. There were many excuses I made for why my place got to where it is, but in reality, it was because it just felt beyond my control.

As my mom walked into my apartment, my heart tightened.

Did I clean up enough before she came?

Does it smell like trash in here? Not that my apartment usually smells like trash, but you never know, I could become nose blind.

Did I clean up the hair on the edge of my bathtub?

It was like the stress that I felt when my mom would go through my high school bedroom, and I would be freaked out that she’d find my weed. Now I don’t care if she finds my weed; I care that I have lived up to the standard she set for living. I didn’t want to disappoint her. The moment she walked in and started looking around, even just trying to find a place to sit, I knew that I had failed. I left her alone in my apartment and went to take Jerry out, which turned into a walk that triggered mind spirals.

Was I gonna get a stern talking to when I got back?

I’m an adult now, so it’s not like I can get in trouble, but I know she cares about my well-being, and the state of my place is not conducive to someone who is in a good state of mind. When I came back, she brought up the clutter, and my heart sank. I felt like I wanted to crumble into a pile at the foot of the stairs and hold onto her leg and tell her I’m sorry. She kept walking around slowly, edging her way upstairs. I yelled at her, “No, no, no, no, please don’t go upstairs,” and she turned around and looked at me and said, “Oh, I’m already up here.” The downstairs has always felt chaotic and cluttered, in a way that I could excuse as an aesthetic choice, but the upstairs is like a black hole. Nothing has a place; everything feels cluttered, and there’s just excess. It’s really embarrassing, to be quite honest.

She looked around with a sad look on her face, telling me that being in here is making her stressed out, and she can’t imagine how I can live in here without feeling the deep repercussions of so much chaos. And it’s true. I have experienced a seriously insane amount of anxiety surrounding my apartment over the past few years, and I’ve never been able to really pinpoint what it was in my space causing it.

Still, I just knew working here and living here gave me a tightness and a lack of rest that I couldn’t escape. I felt like my apartment was the boogeyman, and I was a little girl afraid of him coming out of my closet.

We then went to meet Charlie for brunch, not really getting into it much into what had just happened, but I knew her gears were turning. We made a plan to spend Sunday cleaning.

I felt such a sense of shame and embarrassment, and it put me in such a confused mood. I never thought I was the kind of person who could let myself get to this point. I don’t think anyone thinks they’re the kind of person who would be like that, which is how it happened. I was so on edge and feeling so emotionally drained. I was extremely sensitive and being a bitch, the dumb fight that Charlie and I got into that night was a clear indication of that.

Something about me is that I hate being called out, but when I am, I take it to heart and move forward. But I need help, and I hate asking for help. I feel like throughout my life there have been so many periods where I break down and need the people around me to pick me back up, and after a while, it starts to feel like you’re the problem.

I think we can all agree, no one wants to be the problem.

When my mom came over the next day, she told me how she wanted to cry after leaving my apartment and how emotional it made her feel to think about me living in such clutter. It made me sad because, obviously, there’s a reason she was feeling that way, and I knew exactly what it was, cause I’ve been feeling it for a while now.

Once we got the tears out and locked in on what actually needed to be done, we started moving in a rhythm that felt so nostalgic. When I was younger, my mom would tell my brother and me that Labor Day was supposed to be a day where we just did chores all day, and this felt exactly like that.

We started with the downstairs because that felt like the easiest and most important place to tackle, as it’s easier to hide what’s going on upstairs, and that needed a little more in-depth organizational help. I bought giant trash bags and began just getting rid of stuff that should’ve been thrown out a while ago. Random broken things I was dead set on fixing. Old containers without lids and other things that were accumulating and taking up space that could be used for the stuff I actually need.

All the saving is coming from a really good place. I want to use things as much as I can, and if there’s a way I can save it to reduce waste, I want to. At a certain point, you don’t have enough time in the day to be able to do all of those projects, and you have to let go. I had a whole box of supplements that I didn’t even know had expired, and I was saving them for some reason. Well, I guess I was saving them because I didn’t know that they expired. You know, come to think of it, there were a lot of things I didn’t know that were actually expired, and I was holding onto them since I lived with my last boyfriend. She also became aware of the massive stash of honey I have, because sometimes I forget to adjust my Misfits Market order enough and end up with 14 jars.

A lot of this collecting, I’ll call it collecting instead of hoarding for my own sake, really did come from a good place. If it didn’t come from a good place, it just came from pure laziness and forgetfulness, which is definitely worse, but with the handful of years that I’ve had, I’ll give myself the benefit of the doubt.

I spent the next week at home, going through my closet instead of in my studio. Sorting through my archive of clothing and basically anything that I own, and holding it like the princess Marie Condo did and asking myself, “does this spark me any joy?” “Is this from a major moment in my life that I want to keep, even if I don’t wear it, or does it even fit me?”

If any of those questions were no, it went into a donation pile, a crossroads trading company pile, or a real real pile. I was able to remove what feels like more than 50% of my belongings, and just knowing they were gonna be gone instantly gave me a relief I’ve never felt before. Funny enough, Crossroads is on its way right now to come pick up their massive haul.

While deeply humbling and embarrassing, this cleaning experience so far has opened me up to a lot about myself and how I thought I wanted to live versus how I actually feel I need to live. I always thought that being surrounded by stuff made me feel less alone and made me feel like I was in a cozy cave of comfort, where I was actually in a psychiatric padded room filled with shit that I didn’t need. I know that may sound harsh, but I think another thing I learned is that I haven’t been harsh enough with myself. I haven’t put barriers around the things that I let into my life. I thought more stuff would mean more happiness because I could surround myself with color and cute things I loved. Still, it was actually causing me such daily discomfort that it was building into a big crescendo of unhappiness bleeding into different parts of my life I didn’t even realize.

No one’s design aesthetic is clutter. I know that a lot of people might not agree, but I really don’t think it is a sustainable way to live, and that’s coming from someone who’s lived like that for my whole life. We are in a time when everything is about buying, looking, and being influenced. I think everyone needs to have space in their life that feels really thoughtful. Gives space for breath and general room to take a pause. Now that’s not to say you need a massive apartment to do this. I think it’s just being really intentional about what you bring into your life because once it’s in your life, it becomes a part of you. I think in this stage of capitalism we’re in, when you can buy everything and have it all at once, it’s really hard to remember that.

This experience also showed me how deep a mother’s love can go. Now, I love my mom so much, and Mom, I know you’re gonna probably read this: I love you so much, and you really changed my life doing this. But it made me so emotional thinking about how empathetic you need to be and how much care you have to have for someone to help them do things like this, especially when you’re an adult needing help like this. It felt so raw and open to be able just to let someone in on a lot of the harsh realities I have put myself through in my way of living and routine, realities I hadn’t opened up to anyone about. I say harsh reality in a very dramatic way. I think my situation, compared to many people who are actually hoarding, is very small. But I say ‘hoarding’ because I can see how this act and this feeling can lead to something like that if left uninterrupted.

Now look, the apartment isn’t done, as my mom says there’s still a long way to go, and it will take a very long time, but even just starting this journey has made me feel so proud of myself and proud of the way that I’m retaking control in my life to feel more fulfilled and just more at peace. In a world where everything is uncertain and nothing feels safe, you need to feel that safety in your own space.

As always, thank you guys for giving me the space to open up about this stuff. I can’t even tell you how cathartic and awesome it feels.

Xx Ella