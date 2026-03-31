Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

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Mimi D's avatar
Mimi D
Mar 31

Thank you for doing this. I struggle with depression. On the outside I am the picture of put together, in the confines of my home it is anything but. I know that having a clean space is critical to health and particularly mental health. I am not good at being able to do this while having what I refer to as an episode. It's so isolating. So shameful. Thank you for naming what a lot of us can't.

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Gunna WZ
Mar 31

Omg this resonated so much with me. I am going thru a very similar situation in life. Too much consuming and not enough enjoying. This really helped me see some things as they truly are. Thanks for sharing!

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