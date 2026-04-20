Hello Soft Crafters,

You may be bored of hearing me talk about this subject, but this isn’t going to be me yapping about my own issues.

I asked my Instagram followers to share their productivity tips and tricks with me, to hopefully find the magic potion for my inability to stay on track. Upon looking at the responses, it seems like many of you also want this potion.

Now, I really don’t think there is a cure or one-size-fits-all solution to productivity problems, but I do think there are enough aids out there at this point that everyone can find their perfect match. It’s kinda like a Goldilocks situation, sure, there are a lot of options out there that all generally do the same thing, but each one caters to certain preferences that not everyone will connect with. Each of our magical brains is so deeply different, which is so wonderful, but also means we have to test out a bunch of options before we find the thing that's just right.

Here are some of the suggestions that you guys gave me, with a few of my own sprinkled in there.

Expensive workout class, cant afford to miss it and you feel great after

Pomodoro Method

Meet up for coffee with someone who wakes up early

Google Calendar

Make the most of small productive bursts: “do what you can, when you can.”

Make a written list in order of priority, with timing

Set a timer for yourself and see how much you can get done in a certain amount of time- gamify it

Put all your tasks into a wheel and spin it so you dont have to make the choice

App blocking app- Brick, Opal

The AntiPlanner

Fire sounds in the background while you work

Set rewards for different tasks- like chocolate or a fun drink

Put all tasks, no matter how small, into a reminder or task app- Streaks, Trello, Tick Tick

Alarms- Hatch Alarm Clock

If it only takes 2 minutes, do it right when you think of it

Only set 3 tasks a day

A stim hand toy

Kikkerland Habit Tracker

Hand written lists/ sticky notes

Lock tf in

Children’s fridge chore charts

One song rule- put on a song and do as much as you can before it ends

Have someone bully you into it- accountability partner

Habit stacking- behavioral strategy that involves attaching a new habit to an already established, consistent routine, making it easier to adopt and maintain new behaviors.

Body doubling- working alongside someone else

I am not new to a lot of these methods, but there are a few that really stood out to me that I want to try: Task Wheel, Habit Stacking, and One Song Rule. I think I’ll start a little series on here where I test each of these for a couple of weeks at a time and see how my productivity changes or doesn’t.

I hope you guys found this helpful!! Also, if you have any other suggestions, please leave them in the comments, and I will add them in.

Stay focused.

Xx Ella