Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

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Katie Campbell's avatar
Katie Campbell
Apr 20

Body doubling is a life saver for me! I face time with my son, who is in college. We both commit to what we are going to work on, set a timer for an hour, mute the call, and get to work. Since the call is on my phone, he will be able to see if I’m just scrolling mindlessly, so I can’t get away with that. It makes it a million times easier to lock in and get some things done. After the timer goes off, we check in. Sometimes we do another hour, sometimes we don’t. But boy is it helping us both!

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remyyy jah gurl's avatar
remyyy jah gurl
Apr 20

i am 35 and have been studying how to do this for years with different levels of success, lol. the most influential things for me:

- i have been working with a therapist to build a morning routine for almost a year now. it’s incredible! i started with getting up, making coffee, and stretching. spent several months solidifying that and have now added walking the dogs and 10 min of dishes. changes the entire trajectory of my day!

- one time a coworker said to me “you would be surprised with what you can get done in 10 minutes” and that is my official motto. i can do anything for 10 minutes.

- a BFF taught me that progress is sexy and that it’s so addicting to see the progress incrementally build in whatever you’re doing. i’ve learned to look for and appreciate it along the way, which keeps me going.

- plenty of real and quality rest keeps me fueled :)

thanks for this list, i am always looking to learn from others on this topic!!!

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