Productivity tips that with hopefully save us all.
I asked my followers for their productivity tips and tricks and here is what they said.
Hello Soft Crafters,
You may be bored of hearing me talk about this subject, but this isn’t going to be me yapping about my own issues.
I asked my Instagram followers to share their productivity tips and tricks with me, to hopefully find the magic potion for my inability to stay on track. Upon looking at the responses, it seems like many of you also want this potion.
Now, I really don’t think there is a cure or one-size-fits-all solution to productivity problems, but I do think there are enough aids out there at this point that everyone can find their perfect match. It’s kinda like a Goldilocks situation, sure, there are a lot of options out there that all generally do the same thing, but each one caters to certain preferences that not everyone will connect with. Each of our magical brains is so deeply different, which is so wonderful, but also means we have to test out a bunch of options before we find the thing that's just right.
Here are some of the suggestions that you guys gave me, with a few of my own sprinkled in there.
Expensive workout class, cant afford to miss it and you feel great after
Pomodoro Method
Meet up for coffee with someone who wakes up early
Google Calendar
Make the most of small productive bursts: “do what you can, when you can.”
Make a written list in order of priority, with timing
Set a timer for yourself and see how much you can get done in a certain amount of time- gamify it
Put all your tasks into a wheel and spin it so you dont have to make the choice
App blocking app- Brick, Opal
The AntiPlanner
Fire sounds in the background while you work
Set rewards for different tasks- like chocolate or a fun drink
Put all tasks, no matter how small, into a reminder or task app- Streaks, Trello, Tick Tick
Alarms- Hatch Alarm Clock
If it only takes 2 minutes, do it right when you think of it
Only set 3 tasks a day
A stim hand toy
Kikkerland Habit Tracker
Hand written lists/ sticky notes
Lock tf in
Children’s fridge chore charts
One song rule- put on a song and do as much as you can before it ends
Have someone bully you into it- accountability partner
Habit stacking- behavioral strategy that involves attaching a new habit to an already established, consistent routine, making it easier to adopt and maintain new behaviors.
Body doubling- working alongside someone else
I am not new to a lot of these methods, but there are a few that really stood out to me that I want to try: Task Wheel, Habit Stacking, and One Song Rule. I think I’ll start a little series on here where I test each of these for a couple of weeks at a time and see how my productivity changes or doesn’t.
I hope you guys found this helpful!! Also, if you have any other suggestions, please leave them in the comments, and I will add them in.
Stay focused.
Xx Ella
Body doubling is a life saver for me! I face time with my son, who is in college. We both commit to what we are going to work on, set a timer for an hour, mute the call, and get to work. Since the call is on my phone, he will be able to see if I’m just scrolling mindlessly, so I can’t get away with that. It makes it a million times easier to lock in and get some things done. After the timer goes off, we check in. Sometimes we do another hour, sometimes we don’t. But boy is it helping us both!
i am 35 and have been studying how to do this for years with different levels of success, lol. the most influential things for me:
- i have been working with a therapist to build a morning routine for almost a year now. it’s incredible! i started with getting up, making coffee, and stretching. spent several months solidifying that and have now added walking the dogs and 10 min of dishes. changes the entire trajectory of my day!
- one time a coworker said to me “you would be surprised with what you can get done in 10 minutes” and that is my official motto. i can do anything for 10 minutes.
- a BFF taught me that progress is sexy and that it’s so addicting to see the progress incrementally build in whatever you’re doing. i’ve learned to look for and appreciate it along the way, which keeps me going.
- plenty of real and quality rest keeps me fueled :)
thanks for this list, i am always looking to learn from others on this topic!!!