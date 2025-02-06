Hello Soft Crafters!

I hope everyone had an amazing week. I know recently it can feel really hard to see the positives, but I truly feel the only way forward is to keep spirits high, keep the momentum going, and continuing to be here for each other. It’s really been so beautiful to watch how much people have banded together in light of some horrible things going on. It really gives me hope.

As Im starting this new year of knitting, and just creative projects in general, I’ve been reminiscing about what brought me here. Here being my current style of work, themes, and process. If you read my last Soft Archive, you know that I started out my artistic career as a painter. Career is a strong word, seeing as I was only really painting in my high school and part of college. This thesis project is what really catapulted me into this world of textile art in a more serious way than I had been in the past.