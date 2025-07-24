Hello Soft Crafters!

I just had my craft club last night in collaboration with Hydro Flask, in honor of Plastic Free July, where we turned shirts into yarn and crocheted bottle cozies. It was extremely sweet. There was a table of return members ( truly the most heartwarming thing to see ) and they were talking about all of the patterns they were working on. It got me thinking about my forgotten knits from the last Soft Patterns I did.

I really did try to finish them.

I finished the Silhouette Top by Lykkie Knit and ended redoing the bottom three times. Something about that pattern doesn’t work with my body ( I’m not the only one I’ve seen some discourse on Instagram about this exact top ) and I have tried many times to rework it. Alas, it lays in a basket with the bottom still frogged. I also have the Vivian Cardigan by Kiss Kiss Rhinestone on the needles, but again it lays half finished cause it is simply too hot to work on a thick cardigan right now. With that all being said… I am still very eager to get a project going. There are so many people making extremely sick patterns right now that it’s hard to decide what’s first. I have been really interested in knit tshirts right now, cottons ones obviously, and found this pattern from the 80’s that seems extremely quick and easy ( linked #1 ).

These are definitely summer leaning knits. I know this is the time of year when we’re supposed to be knitting for fall, but to be honest, I don’t like to subscribe to that belief. I run extremely hot and feel like all knits should be summer knits.

Let’s get into the patterns.

Easy summer knit t shirt beginner PDF knitting pattern oversized double tee-shirts boat neck drop shoulder loose pullover lightweight 80s

This just feels like such a cozy knit. Imagine this in a bamboo cotton or just a pure one. The double layer is such a fun element that I never think of doing because its so much work… but you get two pieces… so its ok… I think I am going to do grey and white. This is something that would also work very well in fall with a long sleeve layered underneath. We love multifunctional!

The Open Back Maxi Dress

I mean… no notes. I really have been wanting a dress like this and it feels only right that I make it myself. This doesn’t look like it is going to be TOO hard… famous last words.

Christine Cardigan

Failure will not keep me from success. I will defeat a Lykke Knit Pattern. And it will be this cardigan. It’s cute, it’s basic, it’s something that I will have forever. This is also something that would make a great gift for someone you love.

Anna Top

My new dream is to rock a little sleeveless turtleneck with my little baby bob. This is also a reversible piece, which to me in a 2-for-1 deal. This is by Kiss Kiss Rhinestone, they do a really great job at writing patterns in an easily comprehendible way.

Ribbed Harmony Top

LOVE A CONTRAST RIB. I have been wanting to do this for a while and I finally feel confident in my hand knitting to conquer it.

Crossover Knit Top

Recently I have been really taken by V necks. I don’t know what the shift was, but I have gotten over whatever I had against them and want to embrace the chest. This feels like an extremely easy pattern so I am excited to make them in a few color ways.

Chalet Jumper

This was on my last list. Keeping it on here for when I am ready to knit for fall. The colors are really stunning and would make my eyes pop 👁️👄👁️

Some people on my Instagram have hinted that I start a YouTube channel… so I might track my pattern progress there and have it be a bit chiller… and keep the vids here for my own patterns. ( you can tell me if you hate that idea and think I should keep everything here ) ( I truly don’t have an opinion on it )

Speaking of…

I have a machine knitting pattern coming out very soon! It is for a bulky machine, but there’s a world where I can translate it into a hand knitting pattern… so keep an eye out for that.

You guys are the best.

This is your daily reminder that you are good, everything will be ok, take a deep breath, and take a stretch break.

Talk soon,

xx Ella