Hello Soft Crafters!

We are soooooooooooooooooooooo back with more patterns.

Since making the last list, my whole Pinterest has become patterns of all kinds ( not mad in the slightest ). It feels like I have been doing myself a disservice by not exploring the patterning world.

The people are DOING. IT. WELL.

WOW.

I don’t know what I had expected for the state of pattern making in knitwear and textiles in general, but yeah it’s great.

I have started making a pretty good dent in my previous list-I made a machine knit version of that 80’s layered t-shirt and the Anna Top by Kiss Kiss Rhinestone.

It’s way easier to translate hand knits to machine knits than i was expecting… feels like there will be a lot more of that in my future. Making the two tops was 100 times quicker than I anticipated at first, which I think is a reason I had put off following other peoples patterns for so long.

Here is the layered shirt.

A 2-in-1 is highly appealing to me ( especially cause I run insanely hot at all times )

The Anna top was extremely fun and quick to make. It’s a pattern you don’t have to focus too hard on, which is great for passive TV knitting. Mine was knit mostly outside watching Hunting Wives ( worth a watch ) on my iPad.

I going to start this one once I finish the hand knit Slouchy Top which will be a BLAST.

So fun!!!!!

Ok lets get into it. As summer is coming to an end ( sad ) I am gearing up for some brisker months as October and November near. I feel like all of these are for cold weather, but not like cold cold, so they will be ideal for layering and the more transitional seasons we are experiencing.

This first hoodie took my breath away. The thing that is most appealing about this to me, besides the obvious ( flowers ), is the hood. Knitting a hoodie has been on my bucket list for so long, and honestly seems way easier than it looks.

As I’ve now been knitting a lot of different patterns, I’ve realized that a lot of these techniques that seem so hard on the outside are way simpler when you’re actually doing it.

Everyday Shorts by Kamille Wenneberg

We have to have the matching shorts to go with the hoodie…

This is a dream pattern for me. I have had this vision of remaking one of my vintage graphic tees in knit for, but have never taken the time to actually pattern out a t-shirt base shape. This is sort of exactly what I was looking for… I do think I’ll add a collar around the neck line similar to the one by one ribbon they have on the sleeves and hem.

I actually just found this one today and was really taken aback by the design. In knitwear you don’t really see a lot of silhouettes like this this is the kind of top that I’ve seen made in a silk or chiffon rather than a knit so it adds a really floaty delicate mess. My one worry is that due to that it will take forever to knit and the needles will be extremely small.

This is a pattern I cannot escape. It seems like every knitwear designer and or textile enthusiast I see online or no has either made this pattern posted about it or referenced it. So, it’s finally time to do it.

This polo is made by the same person who made the cardigan above. I think you can probably tell. I haven’t seen this one around as much, but I’ve been really into polos recently and having a cushy soft cotton one would be very universal piece in my wardrobe.

This is another one of those techniques that in my brain feels extremely hard, and then I recently found out how you did it ( just dropping stitches once the piece is knit ) and it’s actually super easy! I love tops like this that provides some warmth, but also have a lot of cut outs. I have a lot of tattoos on my body so this feels like a fun way to be able to still see them while being covered up.

Similar to what I was saying before, I’m really just into light layering pieces right now. I feel like this is something that I would wear with a lot of different dresses and skirts and have as something to throw on if I’m going out at night also it has a really low back, which is really enticing to me now that I have a backpiece

I can’t really put my finger on why I like this one. This is a technique that I’ve been really wanting to learn and crochet, and I’ve also been poncho-curious. This feels like something my Granny would wear ( in a good way ).

As always, I hope you enjoyed the fun patterns. This is such a fun little series for me to do. If you end up making them or if you have any that you’re about to start send them my way. I would love to do a piece thats only patterns you guys suggest…

Hope you have a great night :)

Xx Ella