Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Hays's avatar
Sharon Hays
Aug 20

Another thought on the top with the twist, what about a silk lace with bigger needles. It would be drapey and airy. Or you could use a mohair silk combo like an Ito yarn. They have one. Stripes are great, I would make myself crazy trying to line them up though. I've been drawn to Scandinavian and Japanese knits lately myself. Also immersed myself into my sock knitting, shawls, and of all things, gnomes. Gotta get those gifts made.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ericha Oberg's avatar
Ericha Oberg
Aug 20

I just got back from Copenhagen and visited a couple yarn stores. Both stores introduced me to SpekTakelStrik. I am getting ready to knit the striped polo. The store I went to knitted the striped polo with one strand of Gepard Cashmere Lace held with one strand of Gepard Cotton Wool 3. The sample was so soft with a beautiful drape. I am using a cream and a gray/navy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ella Emhoff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture