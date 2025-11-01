Hello soft crafters!

How’s everyone’s week been going?

How are you feeling today?

I just knit this beanie for one my Halloween costumes, and it got me thinking about the cold weather and holidays coming up.

I went on a deep dive through some of my favorite pattern designers and found that there are too many good headwear patterns out there right now not to share. I think we’re finally at a good time to start working on gifts and what not, and all of these seem feasible to finish by the holidays, if not way before.

I’m noticing a big trend of earflap style hats, which I’ve really been enjoying. There’s also a sense amongst all the patterns of just a bit of quirkiness and fun coming back. Some of the shaping and color choices are really peeking my interest as I’ve had this realization that I’ve been in a huge fashion slump and need to spice up my wardrobe a bit. And in true ella fashion I hate buying knit hats, it’s too easy for me to make them, so I’m gonna start tackling some of these.

Let’s get into the headwear.

Starting off strong with Kamille Wenneberg’s Wool Cap 3-in-1 Pattern

https://kamillewenneberg.com/products/wool-cap-3-in-1-pattern

From my understanding, this hat is knit first and then felted to give it more structure. I haven’t felted since college and remember it being weirdly harder than I expected, so this is gonna be a fun challenge.

Kitten Ear Bonnet by Rimma Gagieva Radke

https://www.lovecrafts.com/en-us/p/kitten-ears-bonnet-knitting-pattern-by-rimma-gagieva?utm_source=Pinterest&utm_medium=Pin&utm_campaign=lovecrafts_03022025_pattern_KittenEarsBonnet

I have seen MANY versions of this on Pinterest recently, specifically this one photo of a black version on the cutest little kid. The one thing that had always stopped me from moving forward with this pattern is those ears. Is it short rowing? Possibly. I will soon find out as I think this is gonna be a popular Christmas present from me this year. Imagine a striped version of this…

Bridewell Hat by Nina Machlin D

https://www.yarn.com/products/bridewell-hat-knitting-pattern-by-nina-machlin-dayton

When I went to Rhinebeck, this was an extreme popular shape. I had never really thought that this was a shape that would look good on my noggin, BUT once Bailey and I tried them on we were both hooked. The colors their were a lot louder, so this feels much more wearable to me.

Deima’s Bucket Hat Knitting Pattern

https://deimaknitwear.com/products/deimas-bucket-hat-knitting-pattern-english

Deima is one of those pattern makers who I see EVERYWHERE, but for some reason have yet to actually make something yet. Maybe I don’t want to fall into the hype and get let down? But also, there’s a reason I’m seeing it everywhere so….

Wool Reef Patterns Summer Flower Hat

https://www.etsy.com/listing/4316068788/crochet-pattern-video-tutorial-beanie?ref=elp_anchor_listing&pro=1&dd=1

These types of hats are so funny to me because it’s something that looks so easy, but I feel like actually requires a lot more math and focus than you’d think. Also, I know this isn’t the most weather appropriate but this seems like such a quick project.

Milena Paulina City Hiker Beanie

https://milenapauliina.com/products/city-hiker-beanie

See!!! I’m telling you ear flap beanies are it this season. This one I love specifically because it has such a pointy top and adds a little bit of funkiness to what could be seen as a pretty basic pattern. This is also great because I always fear when I’m biking on the bridge that my hat will fall off and this will add an extra sense of security.

Sophie Hood by Petite Knit

https://www.petiteknit.com/en/products/sophie-hood?variant=49542031671632

I think of all the patterns that I’ve posted today this is the one that comes up the most. There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not seeing someone either starting this, finishing it, or styling it. I’m falling in line and going to finally start this.

Bunch o Grapes Bonnet by Brigitte

https://www.etsy.com/listing/4300382598/bunch-o-grapes-bonnet-knitting-pattern?ref=elp_anchor_listing&dd=1

This bonnet reminds me a lot of the Ranti Studio Romanesco Jumper. Similar to the cat bonnet. This is one of those techniques in knitting that feels so hard to me, but I feel like once I actually do it. It’ll make a lot of sense. It almost seems like this is the same technique they used to make the little ears.

All right folks, I think that’s about it for this round up. Let me know in the comments which one’s your favorite, and if you have made or are planning to make any of these :))

Have an amazing day.

xx Ella