Hello Soft Crafters!

I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend! I was lucky enough to go see Countess Luann of Real Housewives of New York fame at her cabaret and I have to say, it was 10,000 times better than I was expecting. She has this showmanship about her that’s very vaudeville actress–y. And yes, she was actually singing live. It was in Times Square, so my friends and I went to Margaritaville beforehand (which I had never been to before) and oh boy, was that a trip. I still haven’t recovered from the mountain of nachos we ate.

I was also lucky enough to go to the Zohran Mamdani rally last night at Brooklyn Steel with my friend Chi Ossé, who also gave a MAGNIFICENT speech. If you’re based in New York and are still figuring out who you want to vote for for mayor, I strongly urge you to check out what Zohran’s plan is.

Recently, I’ve been pulled toward making other people’s patterns. I’m a strong proponent of the idea that you learn through doing, and I feel like my pattern-making skills could use a little boost (especially when it comes to hand knitting). So I’ve been out here looking for summer knit patterns I can do to re-familiarize myself with pattern language. I have this totally irrational goal of finishing all of them by the end of summer, but I really don’t think that’s going to happen because they’re kind of complicated. That said, I’m currently working on the Silhouette Top, and it’s actually going a lot quicker than I expected—so maybe I’m wrong!

Also, I’ve had a bunch of people who just started knitting ask me what kinds of projects are good for summer, and I feel like this list I’ve put together is a good multi-level mix. I still haven’t found the perfect cotton yarn yet, so I’m currently on the hunt.

Let me know if you try any and I will keep you posted on my journey.

Happy Knitting!

Lykke Knit

The Football Jersey ( $9.27 )

Silhouette Top ( $8.49 ) ( I am currently knitting this one )

Espresso Top ( $7.72 )

Ranti Studios

Armour Top ( $14 )

Chalet Jumper ( $9 )

Josefine Dyring Knit

Bowler Bag ( $8 )

Femi Knit

Bulo Top ( $5.20 )

Funda Hoodie ( $5.19 )

Loupy Studios

The Micro Shorts ( $8 )

Starcrossed Knits

Ophelia Tank ( $10 )

Purl Soho

Lovely Lightweight Tee ( $9.80 )

Rows Knitwear

Aura Top ( $8.61 )

Aura Cardigan ( $8.61 )

Scribble Top ( $8.61 )

Spektakel Strikt

Solar Top ( $10 )

Xx Ella