Soft Patterns: Summer time tops.
A round up of some of the best summer patterns I have seen recently.
Hello Soft Crafters!
I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend! I was lucky enough to go see Countess Luann of Real Housewives of New York fame at her cabaret and I have to say, it was 10,000 times better than I was expecting. She has this showmanship about her that’s very vaudeville actress–y. And yes, she was actually singing live. It was in Times Square, so my friends and I went to Margaritaville beforehand (which I had never been to before) and oh boy, was that a trip. I still haven’t recovered from the mountain of nachos we ate.
I was also lucky enough to go to the Zohran Mamdani rally last night at Brooklyn Steel with my friend Chi Ossé, who also gave a MAGNIFICENT speech. If you’re based in New York and are still figuring out who you want to vote for for mayor, I strongly urge you to check out what Zohran’s plan is.
Recently, I’ve been pulled toward making other people’s patterns. I’m a strong proponent of the idea that you learn through doing, and I feel like my pattern-making skills could use a little boost (especially when it comes to hand knitting). So I’ve been out here looking for summer knit patterns I can do to re-familiarize myself with pattern language. I have this totally irrational goal of finishing all of them by the end of summer, but I really don’t think that’s going to happen because they’re kind of complicated. That said, I’m currently working on the Silhouette Top, and it’s actually going a lot quicker than I expected—so maybe I’m wrong!
Also, I’ve had a bunch of people who just started knitting ask me what kinds of projects are good for summer, and I feel like this list I’ve put together is a good multi-level mix. I still haven’t found the perfect cotton yarn yet, so I’m currently on the hunt.
Let me know if you try any and I will keep you posted on my journey.
Happy Knitting!
Lykke Knit
The Football Jersey ( $9.27 )
Silhouette Top ( $8.49 ) ( I am currently knitting this one )
Espresso Top ( $7.72 )
Ranti Studios
Armour Top ( $14 )
Chalet Jumper ( $9 )
Josefine Dyring Knit
Bowler Bag ( $8 )
Femi Knit
Bulo Top ( $5.20 )
Funda Hoodie ( $5.19 )
Loupy Studios
The Micro Shorts ( $8 )
Starcrossed Knits
Ophelia Tank ( $10 )
Purl Soho
Lovely Lightweight Tee ( $9.80 )
Rows Knitwear
Aura Top ( $8.61 )
Aura Cardigan ( $8.61 )
Scribble Top ( $8.61 )
Spektakel Strikt
Solar Top ( $10 )
Xx Ella
Very cute!! You should check out @kan.you.vest too, they make super cool/cute/sexy patterns
Love these! I’m finishing the Last Word Vest by Thea Colman and getting ready to start the Tolsta Tee by Creabea.