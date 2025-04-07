Hello Soft Crafters!
How is everyone doing today?
I’m currently in New Hampshire, taking a little trip with some friends, their dog Curly, Charlie, and of course, Jerry. It’s a charming beach town with amazing antiquing. I picked up some magnets to add to my growing collection and a novelty Olive Oil phone (from Popeye) that I’m VERY jazzed about.
There’s something so nice about hopping around shops in the rain. We’re currently picking up sandwiches and plan to light a fire to keep warm while watching Love on the Spectrum. Kinda a perfect day… Jerry and Curly had a bit of a bumpy start on the car ride over, but they’ve become BESTIES. It’s very hard to find a dog that matches Jerry’s energy and play style.
Okie!
Welcome back to Soft Pins.
Xx ella
There’s a scrap crochet sweater in my future.
Thanks for these. I don’t love scrolling and I appreciate you doing the work for me. I especially loved the dog with the tomato.