Hello Soft Crafters!

Welcome to another week of Soft Pins.

This week we are sort of steering away from the traditional crafts and moving towards the craft of the car. I don’t know why I have been so drawn to cars this past week, probably has something to do with my looming freedom to drive again. Of all the things I am going to get back post security, driving is the thing I’m most excited about. Not that I am going to be driving here in New York, more power to you if you do, but I like having the option. If I didn’t hear so many horror stories about street parking and insane garage prices I might consider it.

While these aren’t cars I would personally drive around, I am so happy they exist and people do.

Enjoy the pins 🚙