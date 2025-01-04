Happy New Year Soft Crafters!

We made it.

I hope everyone had a safe and celebratory New Year’s Eve.

This was one of my favorite New Year’s Eves I’ve had in a while. All my more recent celebrations have been ruined by weather, distance, or just random unfortunate happenings that tend to occur on big holidays like this. It was extremely foggy though, we didn’t get to see any fireworks, so I can’t say it was totally devoid of external interference.

We have started a small New Year’s Eve tradition of having a mini party at my mom’s house. We start with the closer family having crab legs for dinner, and then, as it gets closer to midnight, we invite friends over. Most years it ends up being my family and a handful of stragglers who didn’t go back to New York for the new year. It felt very nice to end this year surrounded by friends.

My favorite thing about hosting New Year’s and just the whole thing in general is that once it hits midnight, everyone’s like, “Welp, okay, time for bed.” Very ideal for me.

I wanted to start off the year strong with a dog-centered roundup of pins. I (and I’m assuming many of you) am feeling very on edge entering this year and need to overindulge in things that make me happy. Dog photos are both a creative inspiration and a source of daily giggles for me, which is why my mood board is usually flooded with them.

Enjoy these sweet pups.

(Also look out in my notes for an updated posting schedule for the new year. I’m gonna be a lot more regimented. )

Xx ella