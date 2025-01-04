Happy New Year Soft Crafters!
We made it.
I hope everyone had a safe and celebratory New Year’s Eve.
This was one of my favorite New Year’s Eves I’ve had in a while. All my more recent celebrations have been ruined by weather, distance, or just random unfortunate happenings that tend to occur on big holidays like this. It was extremely foggy though, we didn’t get to see any fireworks, so I can’t say it was totally devoid of external interference.
We have started a small New Year’s Eve tradition of having a mini party at my mom’s house. We start with the closer family having crab legs for dinner, and then, as it gets closer to midnight, we invite friends over. Most years it ends up being my family and a handful of stragglers who didn’t go back to New York for the new year. It felt very nice to end this year surrounded by friends.
My favorite thing about hosting New Year’s and just the whole thing in general is that once it hits midnight, everyone’s like, “Welp, okay, time for bed.” Very ideal for me.
I wanted to start off the year strong with a dog-centered roundup of pins. I (and I’m assuming many of you) am feeling very on edge entering this year and need to overindulge in things that make me happy. Dog photos are both a creative inspiration and a source of daily giggles for me, which is why my mood board is usually flooded with them.
Enjoy these sweet pups.
(Also look out in my notes for an updated posting schedule for the new year. I’m gonna be a lot more regimented. )
https://pin.it/6KseEU6C7
https://pin.it/70bUIB00l
https://pin.it/7uzicww7O
https://pin.it/364WMZtjQ
https://pin.it/aX6YyqRDR
https://pin.it/2TnAeRnIX
https://pin.it/25WBAvif9
https://pin.it/6V5LqGY1w
https://pin.it/1ON6xVkm5
https://pin.it/4X3W2SPWx
https://pin.it/5lkQBnm1c
https://pin.it/2TLc9ucsb
https://pin.it/7gMYD9Vm5
https://pin.it/77UdYDXDX
Xx ella
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is such a nice selection of all dog breeds. Very all inclusive. Love it! PS I am VERY on edge about going into this year. Thank you for your grounding influence.
I’m thinking of you and your family today as the fires burn LA. I truly hope your house there (and any crafts you’ve made) survive unscathed. Same for your friends. Ugh.