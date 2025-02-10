Hello Soft Crafters :)

Recently, I’ve been gravitating towards images that spark my dopamine levels a bit. Or, like, a lot.

I think it goes without saying that we are all existing in various levels of constant anxiety starting this year off. It’s hard to describe the mixture of emotions I’m feeling right now. Everything in my personal life and the world is changing so fast. Watching so many people I love in so much pain and so many communities getting their basic human rights destroyed is heartbreaking, to say the least. While it feels almost odd to be engaging in fashion week right now, it’s been really wonderful getting to connect and unload with my community. I truly believe the best way of processing things like this is to be with people who share those feelings and feel them together. It can become so scary and powerless when you hold all the weight on just yourself. The more I’ve been open, the more I feel in control of things I can do and ways I can help. Below, I’m linking some organizations that are doing amazing work trying to protect our beautiful communities under attack. Please add any more you’ve been engaging with in the comments. Transgender Law Center, ACLU, The Gay Center, United We Dream, Environment Defense Fund, Grow NYC

Also, I feel like I need to apologize for my slowed-down engagement on here starting this year off. That’s NOT gonna be the norm. As a lot of you can imagine (or probably not, because this has been a very individual experience), the transition out of the administration has been very odd. I’ve been aggressively trying to renormalize my day-to-day life, and it’s been a bit distracting. I mean, I just rode my first Citi Bike last week, hahaha. This is all to say, I’ve been distracted trying to get my new routine and life settled, but I’m going to be back to posting fun videos and everything very soon. Thank you to everyone who has sent me such nice and encouraging messages. I can't even put into words how much I appreciate it and just all of you in general. Sorry I’m getting deep; this has all been on my mind for a bit, and this has really become such a comforting and safe space for me to open up with you guys.

Ok, now to this week’s Soft Pins.

For a while now, I’ve been very drawn to Kazari-Zushi. Originating from traditional Japanese Maki rolls, Kazari-Zushi adds an element of artistic flair to it. “This type of sushi is made by placing traditional sushi ingredients into a compacted maki roll in such a way that when the roll is sliced into pieces, a design is formed. The designs range from flowers and hearts to animals and even words.” (Tasting Table) This is truly the perfect meld of things for me: food and cute art. I’m also just extremely impressed with the amount of detail that these artists are able to add to these rolls only using nori and vegetables. Take a look at number 11 and imagine how hard that is. I’ve only tried making maki once, and I can confidently tell you that it is NOT a simple task. If you are based in NY and feeling extra inspired by these pins, there is a class you can take… Kazari-Zushi Class

With all that being said, enjoy this week's pins.

Xx ella