The world is separated into two groups of people. People who love figurines and people who don’t.
I fall in the category of people who do.
My apartment is a museum of little objects that I have come across at Goodwills, yard sales, and my favorite of all time…… Antique malls.
If you really want to find some good figurines, go find your local small town antique mall and take a look around. There are always so many goodies there that are left behind. Sharing below my favorite find of all time. I will never take it out of the packaging and I am ok with that.
Enjoy some other goodies!
Xx Ella
Can I recommend…. Estate sales!!
Plug him in, babe! He doesn't want to spend eternity in the package!