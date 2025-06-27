Well, hello everyone!

It feels like it’s been such a long time since I’ve done an official Soft Pins like this. It’s kind of hard for me to sit down and write for fun recently. I feel like work has been ramping up in a different way than in the past. I’m doing more craft clubs and currently I’m in Aspen about to give a talk about craft and mental health at the Aspen Ideas Festival. It definitely feels like a new avenue for me. Not doing the clubs, but talking to people who aren’t my normal audience about it. I think work is a good excuse for why I haven’t felt like writing like this… but I think the real excuse is that I’ve been on my phone so much. I have not been practicing what I preach you guys.

I feel like I’ve been on my phone so much for a mix of reasons.

I got into a bike accident that made it hard for me to craft or really do anything that involve movement in my right hand.

I got super engrossed the mayoral primaries in New York and got lost in the doom scrolling.

I feel like I’m hitting the reset button, like I always do, and creating better boundaries with my phone and tapping back in to making art again. But who knows… I always say that.

Being in Aspen is really funny.

It’s my first time and it’s so much different than I expected. Why is everyone wearing a cowboy hat? Why is everything so expensive? Why are there all these tiny cars everywhere?

What I will say is, everyone is extremely nice here and they have some of the nicest parks I’ve ever seen. As I’m writing this, I’m sitting on a bench near a lake with little bridges everywhere.

I hosted a stitching session yesterday and one of the attendees invited me to a dinner last night on top of a mountain. Now that felt very aspen.

Hilariously enough, my table mate was Bill Ready, the CEO of Pinterest and you best BELIEVE I told him about Soft Pins.

Last thing I’ll say before we get into the juice… I had the best chicken salad pesto sandwich ever at the Aspen Museum just now. I’m really not a chicken salad girl, but this was messed up good.

With all that being said… welcome back to Soft Pins.

( they changed the way you copy and paste links and I don’t know how I feel about it.)

Thank you and see you next time :)

Xx ella