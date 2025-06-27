Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cole E's avatar
Cole E
Jun 27

So are you the reason they nerfed the citibikes to 15mph!!??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Annie Greiffenberg's avatar
Annie Greiffenberg
Jun 27

Get well soon I have literally had to delete all my apps for awhile to avoid doom scrolling . I’m going to my local community garden next week in a vain attempt to literally touch grass and be helpful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ella Emhoff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture