Welcome back to another (late) Soft Pins. How’s everyone doing? I feel like I’m finally out of work mode and in relaxation mode, being back home has already started to revive after this insane year. I’m gearing up for a busy beginning of the year, so I’m trying to really juice this time while I have it.
This week ended up turning into a crochet/knit dedicated roundup. Some of these have been on my mood board forever, and some are new finds. I love being able to go back through my boards and be re-inspired by old pins. I would say this is my roundup of things I want to make next year. Maybe not so much the crochet shoes, but you never know. #2 is probably at the top of my list—imagine how comfy that would be! I’m assuming you would need some heavy-duty yarn to keep it all structured. #1 would be a fun Soft Hands Club project for when I bring it back (😁), but honestly, it seems extremely difficult for beginner crocheters.
Which projects are you looking forward to next year?
By Nong Rak
These are fantastic. I love the white purse
So many fun projects!