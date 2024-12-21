Hello Soft Crafters!

Welcome back to another (late) Soft Pins. How’s everyone doing? I feel like I’m finally out of work mode and in relaxation mode, being back home has already started to revive after this insane year. I’m gearing up for a busy beginning of the year, so I’m trying to really juice this time while I have it.

This week ended up turning into a crochet/knit dedicated roundup. Some of these have been on my mood board forever, and some are new finds. I love being able to go back through my boards and be re-inspired by old pins. I would say this is my roundup of things I want to make next year. Maybe not so much the crochet shoes, but you never know. #2 is probably at the top of my list—imagine how comfy that would be! I’m assuming you would need some heavy-duty yarn to keep it all structured. #1 would be a fun Soft Hands Club project for when I bring it back (😁), but honestly, it seems extremely difficult for beginner crocheters.

Which projects are you looking forward to next year?

My Pinterest- https://pin.it/2VMSgvuwV

https://pin.it/6tf2EpRaH https://pin.it/1urWnWan8 https://pin.it/UKwVE8s1f https://pin.it/7F0odLcFV https://pin.it/2nPB0mqgr https://pin.it/60MGwYMW7 https://pin.it/5uUJrJWO4 https://pin.it/7LOKdR16v https://pin.it/6wUcrsnT6 https://pin.it/5j1QVhpHV By Nong Rak https://pin.it/575LbGftc https://pin.it/6nkdA4PsG https://pin.it/1T53yMfz8 https://pin.it/7etvDDu1J https://pin.it/5KE2rOV0U https://pin.it/4em1IYQsx https://pin.it/1Dfrcgx2m https://pin.it/4UrRsCBkj

Xx Ella