Hello Soft Crafters!

Happy Sunday!

I’ve been in a bit of a creative rut recently. It’s been more than just recently, but it has come to a head as I have talked about in my past pieces.

I thought the studio space would immediately solve all my problems, but alas, that was wishful thinking and the rut still persists. My mom came over to my apartment yesterday for the first time in a really long time and crowned me as a hoarder. Not a capital H hoarder, but definitely an issue with holding onto things I don’t need. I’m currently waiting for her to come over to help me start the process of rearranging and decluttering my apartment, so I’m in a little bit of a funk today about that and a bit embarrassed that I’ve let it get to this point.

Here are some textile things that have inspired me recently, and make me want to climb out of my rut. I’m specifically really obsessed with the floor poof because I have the perfect insert to make my own.

Bunny Scarf Pattern

Cardigan Pattern|

Hope you enjoyed and found some inspiration!

Xx Ella