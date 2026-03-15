Soft Pins
A collection of my favorite textile things I have seen recently.
Hello Soft Crafters!
Happy Sunday!
I’ve been in a bit of a creative rut recently. It’s been more than just recently, but it has come to a head as I have talked about in my past pieces.
I thought the studio space would immediately solve all my problems, but alas, that was wishful thinking and the rut still persists. My mom came over to my apartment yesterday for the first time in a really long time and crowned me as a hoarder. Not a capital H hoarder, but definitely an issue with holding onto things I don’t need. I’m currently waiting for her to come over to help me start the process of rearranging and decluttering my apartment, so I’m in a little bit of a funk today about that and a bit embarrassed that I’ve let it get to this point.
Here are some textile things that have inspired me recently, and make me want to climb out of my rut. I’m specifically really obsessed with the floor poof because I have the perfect insert to make my own.
Hope you enjoyed and found some inspiration!
Xx Ella
The headscarf with the waterfall of flowers 😍
I know the pull of acquiring materials versus using them (as has been said, they are separate disciplines!) but also, nobody categorises your dreams, vision, catalogue of materials like you do and you’re clearly a highly visual person - I imagine a lot of your supplies give you as much pleasure in their native state as they do when they’re turned into finished objects?
The thing with the tassels!!!! Whatever it is, I love it. Also, the vest over the cardigan, and the heavenly fuzzy yellow green with beading. All quite wonderful. Also, word to the wise: if you're keeping stuff for future projects, don't get rid of it. It's practically a guarantee that you'll want to use it in the near future. There's a difference between being a 'hoarder" and a "collector". (The former is random, and the later is focused). I'm a proud collector and a ruthless ridder or random junk. You might be, too.