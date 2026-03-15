Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

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Gail Doggett's avatar
Gail Doggett
Mar 15

The headscarf with the waterfall of flowers 😍

I know the pull of acquiring materials versus using them (as has been said, they are separate disciplines!) but also, nobody categorises your dreams, vision, catalogue of materials like you do and you’re clearly a highly visual person - I imagine a lot of your supplies give you as much pleasure in their native state as they do when they’re turned into finished objects?

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Lydia Creydt's avatar
Lydia Creydt
Mar 16

The thing with the tassels!!!! Whatever it is, I love it. Also, the vest over the cardigan, and the heavenly fuzzy yellow green with beading. All quite wonderful. Also, word to the wise: if you're keeping stuff for future projects, don't get rid of it. It's practically a guarantee that you'll want to use it in the near future. There's a difference between being a 'hoarder" and a "collector". (The former is random, and the later is focused). I'm a proud collector and a ruthless ridder or random junk. You might be, too.

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