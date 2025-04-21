Hello Soft Crafters!
I am TIRED.
I was just in Arkansas for my sister-in-law’s birthday and it was AMAZING. There’s a Soft Trips piece coming soon… but we got hit with some wild weather, and the travel day home was chaotic. I didn’t end up getting home until 1 a.m., and I didn’t fall asleep until 3.
Lately, I’ve been feeling a bit off—like I can sense a depressive episode creeping in, but it hasn’t fully landed. I’m pulling out all the doing-skills in my tool belt to keep it at bay, and honestly? It’s helping! Kinda!
I saw a meme on Instagram this morning that said people with grandma hobbies have better mental health, and I do NOT AGREE. Or maybe we do… and everyone else just has it WAY worse.
I’m having coffee with my bestie right now. It’s been a slow morning—perfect for making some Soft Pins.
Welcome back to Soft Pins.
https://pin.it/4tJ7IohUD
https://pin.it/7FIjTy9Cy
https://pin.it/ebt28atpp
https://pin.it/4PlwjNOzZ
https://pin.it/6mJ4ky1Km
https://pin.it/7GfNiu302
https://pin.it/3LHHQZcQu
https://pin.it/2geJZbnmV
https://pin.it/2Bwj9Z65k
https://pin.it/393hVixDA
https://pin.it/2FQXjwnra
https://pin.it/79AzZJJXL
https://pin.it/2FIV4Q7LD
https://pin.it/2Nb2I9y1S
https://pin.it/4AP38zKR7
https://pin.it/5osaQ1pmq
https://pin.it/2oOtiFHYF
https://pin.it/5ktoucnJK
https://pin.it/77gucWB0V
Xx Ella
The built-in bar deserves a MOMA award & inclusion in their collection. This Soft Pins makes me yearn for a trip to Amsterdam. Slagroom!
These bikes are incredible! 😍
Thank you for sharing your thoughts about the grandma hobbies. I think it's a crazy time for all of us on our little planet. I recently read that about mental health, too, and perhaps those of us crafting are just keeping those depressive episodes at bay a little better. Like you said, using our toolkit. ❤️