Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Fleming's avatar
Susan Fleming
Oct 6

Hey what’s the name of the massage place? Sounds great!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rosie Carnahan-Darby's avatar
Rosie Carnahan-Darby
Oct 9

When my 19 year old son and his girlfriend come home, it is like they open their freaking suitcases and they explode like a party favour everywhere. I am messy but they are next level and it stresses me out. His response would be that I need to chill and ignore it...but...I can't. I am worried that the cleaners think I raise a piglet who partnered with another piglet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ella Emhoff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture