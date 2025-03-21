Hello Soft Crafters!
How are you?
I feel like ever since Daylight Savings ended (or started?), I've felt like a new human being. Every year, I forget how badly I get seasonal depression, and then when the sun starts coming back, I remember how much I love being outside and doing things. I can feel it on the streets too—people seem a bit lighter and less on edge. It’s making everything happening in the world feel a bit more manageable… or maybe just making the day-to-day feel more manageable. I mean, everything is still feeling pretty rough right now. Reading some of these headlines has been blowing my mind, and I can imagine many of you are feeling the same.
I know I’m usually very positive in moments of turmoil like this, but watching everything unfold right now is just unbelievable. Everywhere you turn, communities are being battered by this administration, and it’s a really helpless feeling. I’ve been really inspired by community leaders like Chi Ossé, who are leading the charge in educating people about what's going on in a way that’s easy to understand, while offering tangible actions we can take to make lasting, bigger changes in the world. Please consider donating to help get him re-elected to the NY City Council 🫂
On a happier note… SOFT HANDS KNIT CLUB IS BACK! I can’t believe it’s finally here again—I’ve missed it so much. Some of my goals for this return of Soft Hands: to try and always make it free, to travel to more cities across America (maybe even abroad), and to expand beyond just knitting to include other crafts. As I’ve been doing Substack and Soft Crafts, I’ve had so much fun exploring different creative styles, and I think it would be really fun to bring that into the club.
Getting back on track.
I love some funky lighting. I have been wanting to make a crochet light fixture for my apartment forever, but I worry about how the heat from the light with affect the yarn. I wonder if a cotton would work? Number 19 is a DREAM light of mine. If you know of any out there please send my way…
With all that being said….
Welcome back to Soft Pins: Cool Lighting Edition.
https://pin.it/2xxRKf2r1
https://pin.it/2RmhgllJQ
https://pin.it/uzes8Ldbs
https://pin.it/1euUAAXL6
https://pin.it/6cVtBLjxg
https://pin.it/2b9P889nl
https://pin.it/6UfA9Ag0n
https://pin.it/2yg5B5itA
https://pin.it/7Jveogctv
https://pin.it/5I7eFfLvU
https://pin.it/708mzJ3p6
https://pin.it/5BY8lI6JV
https://pin.it/2UwihxSHt
https://pin.it/2axzsHDL1
https://pin.it/4KMVRQiy5
https://pin.it/4GbnhIBTp
https://pin.it/6bkQGc77c
https://pin.it/4YegDUlHF
https://pin.it/5S0LyVpWB
https://pin.it/29SPCs4t2
Xx Ella
WOW WOW WOW!! So much fabulous stuff here. I'm obsessed with #1! Just slid down a Libe.kbh rabbit hole and it was a wild ride!
Ella, oh my these are fabulous.
For your DIY version, use an LED fixture instead of incandescent to manage the heat. Stick with natural fibers. Wool or Lacey Mohair would create a beautiful halo from the light and patterns created from the knit or crochet structure!
Bring your soft hands workshop to Chicago please!