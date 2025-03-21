Hello Soft Crafters!

I feel like ever since Daylight Savings ended (or started?), I've felt like a new human being. Every year, I forget how badly I get seasonal depression, and then when the sun starts coming back, I remember how much I love being outside and doing things. I can feel it on the streets too—people seem a bit lighter and less on edge. It’s making everything happening in the world feel a bit more manageable… or maybe just making the day-to-day feel more manageable. I mean, everything is still feeling pretty rough right now. Reading some of these headlines has been blowing my mind, and I can imagine many of you are feeling the same.

I know I’m usually very positive in moments of turmoil like this, but watching everything unfold right now is just unbelievable. Everywhere you turn, communities are being battered by this administration, and it’s a really helpless feeling. I’ve been really inspired by community leaders like Chi Ossé, who are leading the charge in educating people about what's going on in a way that’s easy to understand, while offering tangible actions we can take to make lasting, bigger changes in the world. Please consider donating to help get him re-elected to the NY City Council 🫂

On a happier note… SOFT HANDS KNIT CLUB IS BACK! I can’t believe it’s finally here again—I’ve missed it so much. Some of my goals for this return of Soft Hands: to try and always make it free, to travel to more cities across America (maybe even abroad), and to expand beyond just knitting to include other crafts. As I’ve been doing Substack and Soft Crafts, I’ve had so much fun exploring different creative styles, and I think it would be really fun to bring that into the club.

Getting back on track.

I love some funky lighting. I have been wanting to make a crochet light fixture for my apartment forever, but I worry about how the heat from the light with affect the yarn. I wonder if a cotton would work? Number 19 is a DREAM light of mine. If you know of any out there please send my way…

With all that being said….

Welcome back to Soft Pins: Cool Lighting Edition.

Xx Ella