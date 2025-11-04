Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily H's avatar
Emily H
4dEdited

Dear Ella, One year ago tomorrow I woke up to the worst news of my seventy-three years. Worse than the deaths of Sally Ride aboard Challenger; of John, Bobby, and Martin; of the Kent State four….

One year ago from the day after tomorrow I took my profoundly uncomfortable introverted nerd self to my first face-to-face meet up with politically active Democrats in my Ruby red rural county. Looking back on the year I realize that I have:

Attended a statewide democratic convention,

Spoken out four times in recorded Board of county Supervisors meetings,

Played my banjo during the latest No Kings rally,

Had three short essays published in an online county-wide politically progressive journal.

I am tired of all this public-facing activity, but onward I must march.

No matter what happens today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ella Emhoff
Public Servant's avatar
Public Servant
4d

Voted for a progressive future today! Please don't forget all the civil servants who are being fired and furloughed. My partner and I have lost our careers because of the fascists.

Hope you and your family can help us resist: https://democracydefender2025.substack.com/p/democracy-defender-reader-poem

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ella Emhoff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture