Hello Soft Crafters!

Happy final Monday of the year,

If you follow me on Instagram, you might’ve seen my story where I asked you all to send me your favorite creative creators. Well, I’ve compiled them into a big Google Sheets spreadsheet, and it’s a blast in there. So many amazing people out there doing very cool things. This isn’t everyone and every category, but this is everyone who was submitted and some of my own current faves. I have other categories I want to add: tattoo artists, food, painting/drawing, furniture. Feel free to start sending me your faves.

I know it’s a bit daunting looking at all the links, but I urge you to take some time and go through it all. If I had all the time in the world, I would have added little descriptions for each, but alas, I am but one woman. I’m going to attach a few below to give you an idea of what we are working with.

The Big Creative Creator List

xx Ella