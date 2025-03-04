Good morning!

I’ve been in dire need of new cookware for a solid two years. I’ve been using Our Place products and I’ve noticed they haven’t held up with time in the way I need them to. I also just really want to switch over to fully stainless steel/ cast iron. In a way I feel like I want some grown-up pans to do some grown-up cooking.

This is a compiled list of all the recommendations I got on Instagram with links and some general notes people had. Almost everything here was recommended multiple times ( Paris Hilton Cookware definitely got love ) and some about 40 ( Le Cruset ).

🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳Welcome to the Cookware Master List🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳

Overall observations:

People love stainless steel cookware Look up how to preheat it, it will ruin the experience if you don’t.

🚫WE HATE NON STICK 🚫

Le Cruset is expensive but it is worth it.

Get a cast iron, Lodge was the most recommended.

All-Clad, Hexclad, and Made In were all heavily recommended but all on the pricier side.

Go get a Dutch oven.

Craigslist/FB Marketplace for good discounted pricey brands.

The Big List:

Cast Irons/ Enamel Cast Irons

Xtrema Ceramic Cookware



The orange heavy ones (?) Le Cruset?



Stainless Steel/Other

NonStick

Scan Pan Safe Non Stick



Home Goods / TJMaxx Viking

Paris Hilton Collection Nonstick Cute Multiple people recommended this.



Frök Nonstick

Ninja Ceramic Nonstick



Happy cooking and let me know if you try any of these.

I’m going to buy a set, there are too many good choices now.

Xx Ella