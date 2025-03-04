The Cookware Master List
I asked my followers their favorite cookware….. here are their recommendations.
Good morning!
I’ve been in dire need of new cookware for a solid two years. I’ve been using Our Place products and I’ve noticed they haven’t held up with time in the way I need them to. I also just really want to switch over to fully stainless steel/ cast iron. In a way I feel like I want some grown-up pans to do some grown-up cooking.
This is a compiled list of all the recommendations I got on Instagram with links and some general notes people had. Almost everything here was recommended multiple times ( Paris Hilton Cookware definitely got love ) and some about 40 ( Le Cruset ).
🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳Welcome to the Cookware Master List🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳🍳
Overall observations:
People love stainless steel cookware
Look up how to preheat it, it will ruin the experience if you don’t.
🚫WE HATE NON STICK 🚫
Le Cruset is expensive but it is worth it.
Get a cast iron, Lodge was the most recommended.
All-Clad, Hexclad, and Made In were all heavily recommended but all on the pricier side.
Go get a Dutch oven.
Craigslist/FB Marketplace for good discounted pricey brands.
The Big List:
Cast Irons/ Enamel Cast Irons
Most loved
Enamel Cast Iron
$$$
Cute
Lifetime warranty
Good for soups and stews.
Heavy
Indestructible
$$$
Cute
No chemical coating
Cute
Ceramic Cookware
The orange heavy ones (?)
Le Cruset?
Based in NYC
Beautiful
Cast Iron
Stainless Steel/Other
Versatile
Cute
Hates microplastics
Affordable
Cute
Staub Dupe
Dishwasher Safe
Costco Stainless Steel
Korean Supermarket Finds
NonStick
Nonstick
$$$
Ceramic Nonstick
Nonstick
Cute
Safe Non Stick
Home Goods / TJMaxx
Nonstick
Cute
Multiple people recommended this.
Non-stick
Solid
Happy cooking and let me know if you try any of these.
I’m going to buy a set, there are too many good choices now.
Xx Ella
Forgot to rec originally but I bought a Lodge cast iron enamel Dutch oven in 2020 ($80) and that thing is still in perfect condition. You do not need to splurge on a le creuset!
I'm an all-clad fan, but I thought it was totally out of my budget - then I found their factory seconds sales. sometimes there's a minor flaw in the cookware, BUT I've purchased extremely discounted pieces whose only flaw is damaged packaging! https://homeandcooksales.com/