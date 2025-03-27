Hello Soft Crafters!
I am back with another master list, yay!
This is one I've been wanting to make for a while now, as I've been struggling to find the perfect basics that fit both my body and my budget. Over the past couple of years, I've relied heavily on a basic tee to be the glue for my outfits. I have a long torso, so it's been tough to find a tee with the right proportions without having to get it tailored (or doing a sloppy job on my own).
I haven’t tried a lot of these brands, but from looking at all the sites, there are some AMAZING options out there. These are all short-sleeve white or black tees (though many come in other colorways), and there’s a variety of styles represented (baby tee, oversized, straight fit, etc.). I've sorted them by price range (it’s not perfect), and I've also noted the brands that offer extended and inclusive sizing!
$ is 0-20
$$ is 20-50
$$$ is 50-100
is 100+
Welcome to the T-Shirt Master List….
Ella’s Picks:
Uniqlo ( $ )
Gap ( $ )
Everybody World ( $$ )
Petit Bateau ($$)
Big Bud Press ( $$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
Blanks by Thirteen Studios ( $$ ) ( Up to XXL )
Nu Swim ( $$$ )
Kotn ( $$$ ) ( Up to XXL )
$:
Fruit of the Loom ( $ )
Crew Neck ( 3 Pack )
Brandy Melville ( $ )
Hanes ( $ )
Old Navy ( $ ) ( Size Inclusive )
Torrid ( $ ) ( Size Inclusive )
Abercrombie and Fitch ( $ ) ( Up to XXL )
Comfort Colors ( $ )
Gap ( $ )
Shaq x JC Penny ( $ ) ( Size Inclusive )
$$:
Muji ( $$ )
Everlane ( $$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
Banana Republic ( $$ ) ( Up to XXL )
Richer Pooer ( $$ )
Buck Mason ( $$ )
J Crew ( $$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
Lululemon ( $$ )
Gettees ( $$ )
Los Angeles Apparel ($$) ( Up to XXL )
Z Supply ( $$ )
Armed Angels ( $$ ) ( Up to XXL )
Aritzia ( $$ )
Elwood ( $$ )
Madewell ( $$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
Onno ( $$ )
Cou Cou ( $$ )
Michael Stars ( $$ )
Good American ( $$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
Club Monaco ( $$ ) ( Up to XXL )
Industry Standard NYC ( $$ ) ( Up to XXL )
Organic Basics ( $$ )
Bombas ( $$ ) ( Up to XXL )
Sezane ( $$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
OGL ( $$ ) ( Up to XXL )
Nadaam ( $$ ) ( Up to XXL )
LL Bean ( $$ )
Jungmaven ( $$ ) ( Up to XXL )
Front General Store ( $$ )
The Big Favorite ( $$ ) ( Up to XXL )
Arket ( $$ )
Plain Jane NY ( $$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
$$$:
Lady White co ($$$)
Our Tee ( 2 Pack )
Velva Sheen ( $$$ )
Short Sleeve Pocket Tee ( 2 Pack )
Flore Flore ( $$$ )
Ella Mae ( $$$ )
Merz B Schwanen ( $$$ )
Wonderlooper ( $$$ )
Rag and Bone ( $$$ )
Leset ( $$$ )
St. Agni ( $$$ )
Donni ( $$$ )
Gil Rodriguez ( $$$ )
Vuori ( $$$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
Bare Knuckles ( $$$ ) ( Up to XXL )
Imogene and Willy ( $$$ )
3Sixteen ( $$$ ) ( Up to XXL )
Universal Standard ( $$$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
ATM ( $$$ )
Patagonia ( $$$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
Tuckernuck ( $$$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
Tankair ( $$$ ) ( Size Inclusive )
Perfect White Tee ( $$$ )
Left Field ( $$$ ) ( Up to XXL )
:
James Perse ( )
Re/Done ( ) ( Up to XXL )
Kule ( ) ( Up to XXL )
xx Ella
Please Not SKIMS, Kim K Is a Trump and Musk supporter. This company needs to be boycotted not promoted
long torso hive rise!!