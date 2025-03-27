Hello Soft Crafters!

I am back with another master list, yay!

This is one I've been wanting to make for a while now, as I've been struggling to find the perfect basics that fit both my body and my budget. Over the past couple of years, I've relied heavily on a basic tee to be the glue for my outfits. I have a long torso, so it's been tough to find a tee with the right proportions without having to get it tailored (or doing a sloppy job on my own).

I haven’t tried a lot of these brands, but from looking at all the sites, there are some AMAZING options out there. These are all short-sleeve white or black tees (though many come in other colorways), and there’s a variety of styles represented (baby tee, oversized, straight fit, etc.). I've sorted them by price range (it’s not perfect), and I've also noted the brands that offer extended and inclusive sizing!

$ is 0-20

$$ is 20-50

$$$ is 50-100

is 100+

Welcome to the T-Shirt Master List….

Ella’s Picks:

$:

$$:

$$$:

:

xx Ella