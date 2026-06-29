Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

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Sylvia
Jun 29

I love that you made it into The York Times crossword puzzle💥

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Hortense60
Jun 30

Great idea! I like shopping, and I love seeing what appeals to young women (I’m in my late 60s). I feel out of touch when I see your clothing selections!

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