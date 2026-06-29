Welcome to what’s in my cart.

I’m not gonna call this series because I have this issue where I start things and don’t finish them, so we’re just gonna call this a segment. This is a segment where I’m gonna show you things that I’ve been sitting in my cart that I haven’t quite pulled the trigger on, but then I know at some point I’m going to. There’s a mix of clothing, beauty home stuff. If I continue this on a weekly or by monthly basis, there will be more of a mixture of things based off of what I’m doing that month. Basically, this is just a way to show you what I’ve been looking at and also things that I love and I’m re-buying.

Clothing

Now look, I think the last thing any of us needs is more clothing, but because I like to browse The RealReal and other sites like I do Instagram, a girl can dream. I like to say that I’m more of a fall winter dresser I think my personal style lends itself to sweaters and pants and big skirts and things that can have more of a layering effect rather than this is the one thing that I’m wearing. It’s really hard for me to build out a summer wardrobe because I think a lot of summer colors and a lot of silhouettes make me feel a little out of place and uncomfortable, but I’m trying to change that. This is my Summer of sweat and body acceptance, these are the pieces that are gonna make me feel better about it. Maybe.

Obviously, these things are not gonna make me feel better about either of those things, but I hope they can make me feel like I can manage the emotional and mental side effects rather than make them worse.

Vaillant White Lace Dress

Just Cavalli Animal Print Mini Dress

Vagabond Danya Sandals

I’m pretty sure this is supposed to be a dupe on a sandal that the row makes but nonetheless this is exactly what I want from a sandal. I am 100% not a toes out girl, but I think the thicker strap takes away some of the focus on the toe which is very appealing to me.

Norma Kamali Animal Print Mini Dress

I have this in a more swimsuit material romper style and it is so flattering and so perfect for this deeply fucked up Summer we are having. It would be shameful not to use some of my real real credit to get this.

Stella McCartney Rhinestone Bikini

This is out of stock, but this is more of a reminder to myself that I want to do a DIY project like this.

Nuovo Drapee Dress

I have been seeing this dress EVERYWHERE and usually that is something to dissuade me from wanting to purchase it but every time I see it, it makes me want it more. Not only does it look like butter on the skin, but the crossover neck line just seems so flattering, especially for someone who has broader shoulders like myself. The one thing I’m worried about is that it’s gonna be incredibly short because I have a very long torso and most mini dresses are half butt dresses on me.

Beauty

I am on a bit of a journey with some of my beauty products. I have been a CeraVe user for a while and I am trying to transition to cruelty free products and just a bit more natural products. My skin is severely sensitive so it has taken me a lot longer to switch over than I would have liked, but at least it is happening now. I am also doing a bit of a re-up on some of my faves that have become deeeeeeep staples in my routine.

Sensitive Skin Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer

Read online that this is a great dupe, formula wise, for the CeraVe Am moisturizer. I’ve never used anything from Honest, but I’ve heard great things and I’m excited to try this out.

Pacifica Vegan Ceramide Extra Gentle Facewash

This is another dupe for the gentle skin cleanser.

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

This has become my go to mascara. I never really liked the chunky mascara look the kind that makes it look like you have false but the more I’ve been doing my makeup and playing with eyeliner the more I really love that look of a super full textured eyelash.

Bounce Curl Define EdgeLift Brush

Every curly girl I know has been talking about this brush, saying they like it way more than the Denman brush. Shocking I know. I just got a life-changing haircut that’s making me wanna wear my hair properly curly again so I’m gonna get this and test it out.

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Activating Mousse

This has become a pivotal part of my routine, leaving me with super defined, but also really soft and bouncy curls. I’m going to be doing a crow routine on my Instagram for this soon.

Sephora Collection Intensive Ink 12hr Classic Felt Eye Liner

Saie Lip Liner 101: Creamy & Nourishing Lip Pencil- Flirt and Wink

Looking for:

A great light coverage, almost skin tint, foundation that can still have my freckles pop through.

Home

I am in the process, as some of you may know, of redoing my apartment in a way that helps my productivity and overall clutter in my life. I am getting super close to finishing and there are few DIY touches I want to add to tie the bow on this project. This has been a major distraction from making art and certain styles of content, so I am EAGER to get this over with.

Mood Fabrics Cotton Voile Lining - Swan White - Famous Australian Designer Deadstock

I am planning on making some light curtains for different spots in my apartment. I keep seeing these sheer drapes that are layered to make images with the changing opacity, which I want to try. My sewing skills are advanced beginner, AT BEST, so this feels like a bit of a challenge that I can maybe handle.

Select Blinds Natural Cordless Woven Wood Shades

So these will not actually be for windows… I have this cabinet above my kitchen island that opens up a perfect view into my extremely not cute kitchen. I am thinking of adding this shade under the cabinet so I can close off the kitchen portion and keeping the dining area clean and mess free. It my be dumb… but it also might be genius…

Looking for:

Closet systems….

And thus concludes the things I have been looking at buying.