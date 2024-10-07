Welcome to Soft Crafts.‎

My name is Ella Emhoff, and I’ll be your professor today.

And any day you come back here for more crafts.

I’m a maker. Give me a material, and I'm going to make something fun out of it. I’ve been making arts and crafts since I was a kid, mainly using it as an outlet for the immense anxiety that was beginning to take over me. I spent all my time making and kept finding new ways to make it the center of my life. I started as a children’s ceramics teacher at a summer camp, moved on to working as an artist's fabricator (best job ever), and worked in the fashion world for a sec (grunt work desk job). Then I took a quick detour modeling while I figured out how I wanted to blend my love of art and this newfound platform I fell into. Many different steps led me to creating my beloved knitting community, ‘Soft Hands Knit Club’ (I’ll go into it, don’t worry), and then other steps led me to having to stop it (that I may not go into).

But here we are!

Here you are!

The best things come from having to adapt.

So welcome to our Soft Crafts Craft Club.

What is covered under arts and crafts?

Knitting, crochet, knit painting, weaving, beading, pottery, embroidery, clothes customization, clothes mending, general home DIY ( like the plant pot cover I made out of old fabric ).

There will be little to no coverage of tradition mediums like drawing and painting.

Here are all the goodies that come with a paid subscription.

Guided video tutorials and patterns ( arts and crafts taught by me )

Up-cycling guides ( ways to use everyday materials to create new things and ways to up-cycle things you have and may be wanting to get rid of. It’s like all the things you see on Pinterest that you wish was easier to understand how to do. )

Community chats ( just general chit chat surrounding all things arts, crafts, sustainable crafting, and self care )

Work with me videos ( just chill chatting while I work on bigger projects )

Master lists ( like my curly hair care one and pain management one )( I will - those here also )

Here are all the goodies that come with a free subscription.