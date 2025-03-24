Soft Organizing

Hello Soft Crafters!

We are back with another organizing yarn video.

If you don’t already know, Bailey Goldberg is a knitwear designer specializing in beanies and a true bestie of mine. He’s been giving me his scrap yarn for a couple years now. I have been using it for various projects and what not, but for the most part I am saving it for a super special knit club that we are going to do together in a couple months in NY. As I have said before, I LOVE taking other peoples yarn, you can really learn so much from people and the way they make from the way they handle their scraps.

There is much more organizing content to come so enjoy.

Xx Ella