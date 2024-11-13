Happy hump day, everyone, and welcome back to Soft Crafts.

We are BACK with another video tutorial, and we are going back to the basics. This is more or less the lesson I would give at my in-person knit clubs. I'm still getting the hang of the whole video thing, so I’m sorry it’s so long. I’m a yapper; I can’t help it!

I feel like it’s important for us to cover the basics of knitting and crochet before we get into the fun tutorials, so everyone has a good base. That being said, I will be doing a Crochet 101 for the next tutorial, and then we can hit the ground running.

In Knitting 101, we cover:

Long Tail Cast-on

Knit Stitch

Purl Stitch

Color Changing

Cast-Off

Materials:

These are the ones that I used, but feel free to use whatever you have!

We Are Knitters 15mm needles

Wool and the Gang Crazy Sexy Wool

Wool and the Gang Petite Crazy Sexy Wool

There isn’t a pattern for this tutorial because it is just to get you comfortable with the basics and the movements of knitting.

If you want to follow along exactly, I cast on 15 stitches and knit 14 rows.