Crochet Wrapped Charging Cord

Hello Soft Crafters!

I hope everyone had a WONDERFUL weekend.

Some of you may have seen, but I got absolutely destroyed by the rain on Saturday right after spending a sweet morning with my friend Irene at the farmers market. It’s okay, everything is FINE, because RAMPS ARE BACK. This is truly my favorite time of year. I’m not even sure why, since I don’t really know how to use ramps beyond making pesto or ramp butter. Nonetheless, I feed off the collective excitement around them. Maybe it’s because they’re a sign that summer is here? Maybe it’s because I love feeding into hype? Whatever it is, it’s helping cure my spring depression.

I know it might seem odd to have a seasonal depression stint as it’s getting warmer, but hey… I love defying the odds.

Lately, in this weird period of off-ness, it’s felt hard to get myself to create (even though it ALWAYS makes me feel better). I keep getting sucked into a social media hole, which just ends up making me feel worse. No matter how much I know that staying off would help me get out of my rut, it’s hard not to want to constantly keep up with people (especially when I work alone at home all day). Doing little craft projects has been helping me gear up for the bigger ones I want to do.

This project is so fun and simple… famous last words, right? But seriously, it’s actually very easy once you know the single crochet stitch. It’s a low-lift, high-reward project that can bring real benefits to your daily life. Also, a great way to get rid of excess yarn.

Hope you enjoy :)

Xx Ella