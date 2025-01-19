Hello Soft Crafters!

Happy Sunday 🌞🍳

Truly thrilled to bring you the filet video. I feel like this has been a long time coming, maybe just because I have been mostly only making filet pieces for the past month. Now, this isn’t my usual teaching style. When I was trying to figure out how I was going to approach teaching in this video, it felt repetitive to just go over the stitches themselves seeing as I cover them in crochet 101. This is definitely more an informational video, more tips and tricks for reading/writing your own patterns. It is just more of a basic understanding of what filet crochet is. If you don’t know the basic crochet stitches and you need a refresher watch this video and then come back.

I’m gonna be opening up a thread in my subscriber chat dedicated to filet crochet, feel free to put any questions and projects you’re working on in there!