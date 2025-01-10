Yarn Donation Haul :)

Hello Soft Crafters,

I just want to start out by sending all of my love and support to everyone who has been impacted by the wildfires in California.

As someone who grew up there, specifically in the Palisades, this has been truly devastating to watch from a far. I’m so grateful that my friends and family are safe, but so many have lost so much. I urge you to donate money, food, clothes, anything you can. The destruction is wide and many people had to leave with nothing. Community is how we get through things like this, so let’s step up and show them we have their backs.

In times like this it’s hard to not be glued to your phone watching the disaster unfold, which is completely normal and understandable. I will say though, it’s important to also take time for yourself to let your mind breathe and recharge. When I feel overwhelmed, and need to snap out of the anxiety cycle, I love to watch videos like this to turn my brain off and let my mind settle ( especially while knitting ). So I hope this helps you center like it has for me.

This is the stash of one of my Instagram followers, she can no longer knit due to an injury and wanted to give the yarn a new life. Getting yarn donations is one of my favorite things. It’s not only just about being able to save textile waste from the landfills (thats a big part), but you can also learn so much about a crafter from their stash. It’s really fun to have the limitations of yarn already being picked out and then having to make something based off of that. It’s a much more intuitive way of making that I find works the best for me. Obviously I still have to buy yarn sometimes, but, I try to keep most of it from donations.

I’ve made this video free for everyone, so please enjoy and take some time for yourself if you can.

Also if you are someone who has yarn to donate please send me a message and we can coordinate!

Love you all, I am here for you.

Xx Ella