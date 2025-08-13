Soft Pattern: Slouchy Top

Hello Soft Crafters!

Welcome to the Slouchy Top pattern.

I’ve put this pattern together for you in two formats.

The first is a detailed video tutorial that walks you through everything—from taking your measurements and drafting the pattern, to making a gauge swatch, and finally knitting the piece.

The second is a written pattern for the top, which you can use once you’ve finished the pattern-making portion from the video. Both methods will give you the same result—it just depends on how you like to learn. I’m a very visual learner myself.

I’ve also included a pattern-making aid at the bottom (it’s the same layout I use to calculate everything).

This is my first time releasing a pattern like this, so please be kind—but also let me know if there’s anything you’d like to see done differently!

Ok lets get to it…