Soft Pattern: Slouchy Top

A tutorial and pattern for the slouchy top.
Ella Emhoff
Aug 13, 2025
Hello Soft Crafters!

Welcome to the Slouchy Top pattern.

I’ve put this pattern together for you in two formats.

The first is a detailed video tutorial that walks you through everything—from taking your measurements and drafting the pattern, to making a gauge swatch, and finally knitting the piece.

The second is a written pattern for the top, which you can use once you’ve finished the pattern-making portion from the video. Both methods will give you the same result—it just depends on how you like to learn. I’m a very visual learner myself.

I’ve also included a pattern-making aid at the bottom (it’s the same layout I use to calculate everything).

This is my first time releasing a pattern like this, so please be kind—but also let me know if there’s anything you’d like to see done differently!

Ok lets get to it…

