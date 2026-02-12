The Striped Butterfly Top

Hello Soft Crafters!

Really excited to be back with another tutorial. This one has been extra fun because it is so simple and the piece itself is so cute. I’ve come across a variety of versions of this top on Pinterest and Instagram, but never been able to find a clear pattern for it. I had this pin saved for so long of a piece Twiles Crochet made and I just had to make one of my own. This is a really great piece for machine knitting beginners because there is no shaping and it’s a good lesson in construction.

In the video, you will learn how to pattern the top based off of your own measurements (machine and hand knit), knit the piece on the machine, and assemble it ( machine and hand knit ).

I show you a diagram in the video that you can draw yourself, but I’m also going to attach a template that I made to make it a bit easier.

Hope you guys enjoy!

Xx Ella