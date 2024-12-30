Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Soft Tutorials
Soft Pins
Soft Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Soft Pins x Shop Rat
16 of my favorite mending pins of the week in partnership with Shop Rat’s “Repair Month” series.
Jan 12
•
Ella Emhoff
and
Emilia Petrarca
154
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
Soft Pins x Shop Rat
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
Yarn Donation Haul :)
46 minutes of me geeking out on yarn.
Jan 10
•
Ella Emhoff
127
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
Yarn Donation Haul :)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
46:43
Soft Pins
My top 14 pins of the week: dog edition
Jan 4
•
Ella Emhoff
117
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
Soft Pins
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
December 2024
The Big End of Year Creative Creator List
A master list of creative creators on Instagram that I like and you submitted.
Dec 30, 2024
•
Ella Emhoff
85
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
The Big End of Year Creative Creator List
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Soft Pins
My top 21 pins of the week: chair edition.
Dec 27, 2024
•
Ella Emhoff
133
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
Soft Pins
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Soft Pins
My top 18 pins of the week.
Dec 21, 2024
•
Ella Emhoff
108
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
Soft Pins
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Soft Pins
My top 11 pins of the week.
Dec 15, 2024
•
Ella Emhoff
122
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
Soft Pins
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Spike Pillow
A pillow pattern to end all pillow patterns.
Dec 13, 2024
•
Ella Emhoff
64
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
Spike Pillow
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Bubble Bottle Cover
The perfect little gift for your next holiday party.
Dec 7, 2024
•
Ella Emhoff
45
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
Bubble Bottle Cover
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Soft Pins
My top 10 pins of the week.
Dec 6, 2024
•
Ella Emhoff
81
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
Soft Pins
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Soft Gifts Gift Guide
It’s like every other gift guide you are seeing right now but it’s soft.
Dec 3, 2024
•
Ella Emhoff
166
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
Soft Gifts Gift Guide
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
November 2024
Soft Pins
My top 10 favorite pins of the week.
Nov 29, 2024
•
Ella Emhoff
130
Share this post
Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff
Soft Pins
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
© 2025 Ella Emhoff
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts