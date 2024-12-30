Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

Home
Notes
Soft Tutorials
Soft Pins
Soft Archive
About

December 2024

The Big End of Year Creative Creator List
A master list of creative creators on Instagram that I like and you submitted.
  
Ella Emhoff
8
Soft Pins
My top 21 pins of the week: chair edition.
  
Ella Emhoff
15
Soft Pins
My top 18 pins of the week.
  
Ella Emhoff
5
Soft Pins
My top 11 pins of the week.
  
Ella Emhoff
9
Spike Pillow
A pillow pattern to end all pillow patterns.
  
Ella Emhoff
4
Bubble Bottle Cover
The perfect little gift for your next holiday party.
  
Ella Emhoff
3
Soft Pins
My top 10 pins of the week.
  
Ella Emhoff
3
Soft Gifts Gift Guide
It’s like every other gift guide you are seeing right now but it’s soft.
  
Ella Emhoff
1

November 2024

© 2025 Ella Emhoff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture